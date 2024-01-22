Tonight marks FC Dallas's return to the Cotton Bowl after 15 years when they host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in a preseason match.

Quick thoughts

Well, this was a bit better than I originally thought. For starters, Nkosi Tafari and Bernard Kamungo are back in Frisco, with Tafari getting the start tonight since he didn’t appear for the USMNT on Sunday in San Antonio. Kamungo is held out before the club departs for Spain on the next leg of their preseason.

The lineup sheet above doesn’t present us with a formation, but I would assume it is still a bit of a 3-4-3. Jesus Ferreira is up top with Eugene Ansah and Paul Arriola on the wings. The midfield appears to be a four-man group with Asier Illarramendi and Liam Fraser in the middle, with Dante Sealy and Herbert Enedely split out wide.

Defensively, we’ve seen Nico Estevez use a three-man look like this at times, with Tafari in the middle and Sebastien Ibeagha and Sam Junqua next to him.

EDIT: I’m being told this is more of a 5-2-2-1 formation.

Who we could see in the second half

Again, we’re in preseason, folks. Just go ahead and plan on seeing the entire bench for the most part in this one. But boy, that is a youthful-looking bench.

Injury Report

Out: Tarik Scott (knee injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Alan Velasco (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: none

International Duty: none

Here is what Miami is working with

I mean, that seems unfair, right?

Catch the game on MLSSoccer.com. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.