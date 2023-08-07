On what some might consider the biggest game in Toyota Stadium history, FC Dallas is set to host Inter Miami in the League’s Cup Round of 16

.

The lineups for the two sides are out, so let’s dive into what each team is working with, first with FC Dallas.

Changes from the last match

There are only a few small changes to the lineup, with Marco Farfan and Sebastian Ibeagha returning to the starting lineup after not starting the last game. Farfan returns from a brief hamstring injury that kept him out of the win over Mazatlan.

Alan Velasco is listed in the attack next to Jesus Ferreira, but I would expect him to be a little withdrawn like he’s been in the last couple of games.

Who we could see in the second half

That is a full bench for Nico Estevez to work with tonight. You have attacking options like Paul Arriola, Eugene Ansah, Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Paxton Pomykal. You have defensive players like Jose Martinez, Ema Twumasi and Sam Junqua. Really any of those seven seems like a good option off the bench tonight.

Injury Report

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

Here is what Inter Miami is working with

I appreciate a good lineup card, and, well, we know why we’re all here.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.