It is Texas Derby time as FC Dallas is getting set to host the Houston Dynamo.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

This feels like a super-defensive lineup to me tonight. The 3-4-3 stays but we’re seeing some different faces in different spots.

First off, let’s talk about Marco Farfan returning to the lineup for the first time this season. He’ll be part of the four-man midfield opposite of Ema Twumasi. Liam Fraser and Asier Illarramendi will be in the middle there.

The three-man attack is wild. Patrickson Delgado is in the attacking group over recent starters Dante Sealy and Eugene Ansah. He’ll be in the attack to help out Paul Arriola and Petar Musa.

The defense sees Nksoi Tafari return to his starting spot after being benched for a few games. He’ll be flanked by Sam Junqua and Sebastien Ibeagha. Maarten Paes is once again in net.

Who we could see in the second half

It is great to see Jesus Ferreira back on the bench. I would estimate he’ll get about 30 minutes tonight. Bernard Kamungo, Sealy and Ansah are also good options if the club is needing a boost in the attack.

Injury Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Sebastian Lletger (hamstring)

Questionable: Jesus Ferreira (hamstring)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

International Duty: none

Here is what Houston is working with

What is worse, the purple or the orange?

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvHOU

☀️ Weather: 79, potential thunderstorms

Join us on our Notes to discuss it.