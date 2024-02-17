The preseason’s final game is here for FC Dallas today as they take on D.C. United. Both teams have their lineups submitted, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

This is similar to what we saw in the final game in Spain. We get one more good look at the 5-2-2-1 formation with a back three of Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari, and Sebastien Ibeagha. Dante Sealy and Herbert Endeley get another run on the wings with Asier Illarramendi and Liam Fraser in the defensive midfield area.

In the attack, we’re seeing Paul Arriola and Bernard Kamungo line up underneath rookie Logan Farrington.

Who we could see in the second half

Some of these guys will likely see more time in the second game of the day against North Texas SC but we should likely see Nolan Norris, Eugene Ansah, Enes Sali, and maybe Ema Twumasi in this one.

Another option is newcomer Patrickson Delgado, who joined the team in training earlier this week.

Injury Report

Out: Tarik Scott (knee injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Alan Velasco (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (groin), Sebastian Lletget (undisclosed/precautionary), Petar Musa (not arrived in the US yet)

Questionable: none

International Duty: none

Here is what D.C. United is working with

Join us on our Notes to discuss it.