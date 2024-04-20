FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids: Preview, game notes, lineup predictions and how to watch
Can FC Dallas snap this winless streak?
FC Dallas looks to snap a six-game winless streak this weekend when they head to the Rocky Mountains to battle the Colorado Rapids.
The Rapids are coming off a big 3-0 road win in San Jose last weekend, while FC Dallas has picked up two straight scoreless draws against St. Louis and Seattle.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Asier Illarramendi - The veteran midfielder got back on the field last weekend in the draw with Seattle. Getting him back into the starting lineup will be key as the club looks for more consistency on the road.
Last year against Colorado: The Rapids, despite their struggles in 2023, got the best of FC Dallas in the season series by winning the lone game in Colorado 2-1 before picking up a 1-1 draw in Frisco.
Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 816 minutes and made 12 appearances.
Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 39 games have been missed due to injuries this season.
Potential Lineup:
After two straight scoreless draws, it looks like we could see a little bit of a change this weekend against the Rapids.
Paes; Junqua, Gonzalez, Ibeagha; Sealy, Fraser, Illarramendi, Arriola; Lletget, Ansah; Musa
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (Hamstring), Marco Farfan (head)
Questionable: Aiser Illarramendi (Adductor),
On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)
International duty: none
Colorado Notes:
Key player for Colorado: Rafa Navarro
We discussed the main attacking threat for Colorado in our preview:
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended on next yellow card: none
Availability Report
Out: Daniel Chacón - Knee, Jonathan Lewis - Knee, Connor Ronan - Knee, Kimani Stewart-Baynes - Illness
Questionable: Jasper Löffelsend - Hamstring, Keegan Rosenberry - Thigh
On Loan: none
International duty: none
How to watch
📅 Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024
⚽️ Kickoff: 8:30 PM
🏟 Venue: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass
💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvCOL
☀️ Weather: 47, cloudy