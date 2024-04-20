Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas looks to snap a six-game winless streak this weekend when they head to the Rocky Mountains to battle the Colorado Rapids.

The Rapids are coming off a big 3-0 road win in San Jose last weekend, while FC Dallas has picked up two straight scoreless draws against St. Louis and Seattle.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Asier Illarramendi - The veteran midfielder got back on the field last weekend in the draw with Seattle. Getting him back into the starting lineup will be key as the club looks for more consistency on the road.

Last year against Colorado: The Rapids, despite their struggles in 2023, got the best of FC Dallas in the season series by winning the lone game in Colorado 2-1 before picking up a 1-1 draw in Frisco.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 816 minutes and made 12 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 39 games have been missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

After two straight scoreless draws, it looks like we could see a little bit of a change this weekend against the Rapids.

Paes; Junqua, Gonzalez, Ibeagha; Sealy, Fraser, Illarramendi, Arriola; Lletget, Ansah; Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (Hamstring), Marco Farfan (head)

Questionable: Aiser Illarramendi (Adductor),

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

International duty: none

Colorado Notes:

Key player for Colorado: Rafa Navarro

We discussed the main attacking threat for Colorado in our preview:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Daniel Chacón - Knee, Jonathan Lewis - Knee, Connor Ronan - Knee, Kimani Stewart-Baynes - Illness

Questionable: Jasper Löffelsend - Hamstring, Keegan Rosenberry - Thigh

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvCOL

☀️ Weather: 47, cloudy