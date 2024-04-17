Photo via FC Dallas

Two MLS originals square off this weekend as FC Dallas travels north to take on the Colorado Rapids.

After a dismal 2023 season, the Rapids bolstered their roster with several big additions over the offseason to help new manager Chris Armas out. They’ve picked up 12 points in their first eight games this season, including a 3-0 win last weekend at San Jose.

Key Player: Rafa Navarro

Navarro had a brace last weekend in the win over San Jose. The Brazilian DP loves to cause chaos in the penalty area thanks to the Rapids’ high press. From that, chaos has led to penalty kicks (including one last week) and goals for Navarro (he has four on the season). Oh, and the last time these two clubs met, he scored the lone Rapids goal.

Key Matchup: Navarro vs Omar Gonzalez

While I would prefer to slot Nkosi Tafari back into the starting lineup, Nico Estevez seems to be sticking with the veteran Gonzalez for now to keep the defense consistent. He will have his work cut out for him against Navarro.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Daniel Chacón - Knee, Jonathan Lewis - Knee, Connor Ronan - Knee, Kimani Stewart-Baynes - Illness

Questionable: JJasper Löffelsend - Hamstring, Keegan Rosenberry - Thigh

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Last year against FC Dallas: The two sides met twice in 2023, once in Colorado and once in Dallas. The Rapids took the first game in the series in Colorado, a 2-1 Rapids win. The two sides ended level in the return match in October, a 1-1 draw in Frisco.

First road dominance in a while: The 3-0 win last weekend in San Jose was Colorado’s first road win by three goals or more since September 2020.

Possession game: The Rapids are fairly versatile with the ball in 2024. Only 34% of their passes go forward into the attack (20th in the league), and about 12% of their passes are long balls (16th in the league).

Potential Lineup:

Armas seems settled on a 4-2-3-1 look that FC Dallas should be fairly familiar with eight games into the season.

Steffan, Rosenberry, Bombito, Maxso, Vines; Bassett, Larraz; Harris, Mihailovic, Cabel; Navarro

Keys To Three Points over Colorado