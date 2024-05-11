Photo via USA Today Sports

The second meeting with Austin FC is here as FC Dallas takes on the Verde tonight at Toyota Stadium.

The two sides come into the game on slightly different paths. Since their last meeting back in March, Austin won 2-1; Austin has picked up three shutouts in their last three matches, including a scoreless draw in Vancouver last weekend. FC Dallas enters Saturday’s Copa Tejas match off a loss in league play to Toronto last weekend before downing Memphis 901 in the US Open Cup on Tuesday night.

Austin comes into Saturday’s game in the lead for the Copa Tejas series in 2024 with two wins. Dallas can cut into their lead with a win tonight.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - We saw on Tuesday night in the US Open Cup how valuable Ferreira can be for the club in situations where the club needs a heads-up type of play to get something done. Ferreira has five goals against Austin since they joined MLS. Time to get more!

At home vs Austin: Dallas is undefeated against Austin at Toyota Stadium. FCD has a 3-0-1 record against the Verde in four regular-season meetings at home.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 871 minutes and made 13 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 54 games have been missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

We saw a bit of rotation on Tuesday in the US Open Cup. We should see a similar starting lineup from that game on Saturday.

Paes, Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Twumasi; Fraser, Illarramendi, Arriola; Ferreira, Farrington, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring), Amet Korca (Groin)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

Austin Notes:

Key player for Houston: Sebastian Driussi

It will continue to go, if you stop Austin’s MVP, you stand a good chance to pick up points.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Daniel Pereira - Not Due to Injury

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvATX

☀️ Weather: 70, possible rain