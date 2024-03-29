Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas is back in action this weekend as they get ready to take on Austin FC in the first match of the 2024 Copa Tejas series.

Both teams are coming into the match on a cold streak, with FC Dallas losing three straight games and Austin going winless in their first five games of the year.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - While his health is a bit of a question right now, Ferreira still shows up at Q2 Stadium against Austin. Against the Verde, Ferreira has five goals.

At Q2 Stadium: Dallas’ record at Q2 Stadium against Austin is 2-1-1 in MLS regular season action.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 555 minutes and made 8 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues to go into another season. So far, the tally is at 23 games missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

Based on Nico Estevez’s comments on Thursday, it sounds like he will stay with a 4-4-2 type of formation for now instead of the 3-4-3 he wanted to use this season.

Paes; Junqua, Tafari, Ibeagha; Twumasi; Sealy, Delgado, Lletget, Arriola, Ferreira; Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Asier Illarramendi (Adductor), Logan Farrington (knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

International duty: none

Austin Notes:

Key player for Austin: Sebastian Driussi

We discussed Austin’s key player in our breakdown of them here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Žan Kolmanič (Hamstring), Leo Väisänen (Foot)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Q2 Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvAUS

☀️ Weather: 74, cloudy