FC Dallas wraps up their home slate for the month of July in the MLS regular season with an important in-state showdown against Austin FC. The winner will claim Copa Tejas in 2024.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

We knew that with additional injuries to Petar Musa and Asier Illarramendi (both were listed as questionable going into tonight), thankfully, both are available tonight from the start.

The only changes from last Saturday are at the fullback spots. Paul Arriola and Marco Farfan will start tonight over Ema Twumasi and Sam Junqua.

The rest of the defense will consist of Maarten Paes in goal, Sebastien Ibeagha, and Nkosi Tafari in the middle of the group.

In the midfield, Illarramendi will start in the middle with Sebastian Lletget, and Tsiki Ntsbaleng will be in the attacking role above them.

Up top, there is Musa and his 12 goals on the season with Bernard Kamungo and rookie Logan Farrington.

Who we could see in the second half

Given the turnaround after this for Saturday in New England, we’ll likely see a full set of subs in this one. Twumasi and Junqua appear to be smart bets off the bench. Tomas Pondeca could also see more minutes. I’d then toss Eugene Ansah and Carl Sainte as options as well.

Injury Report

Suspended: none

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: Asier Illarramendi (ankle), Petar Musa (illness)

On Loan: Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what Austin is working with

I don’t care what people say, it is still weird seeing Jader Obrian and Matt Hedges in green.

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvAUS

☀️ Weather: 87, sunny

