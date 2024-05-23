Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas kicked off their toughest stretch of the 2024 season to date with a big win in the US Open Cup on Wednesday against USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies.

In true 2024 fashion, FC Dallas found the goals that they needed from Logan Farrington and Patrickson Delgado (seriously, who knew he could do that?) while holding on for dear life to secure the win. More importantly, their first road win of the 2024 season.

Tampa ended the match with 30 shots, forcing goalkeeper Maarten Paes to make a career-high eight saves.

FC Dallas is now on to the Quarterfinal Round for the first time since 2017, where they will face a familiar foe in Sporting Kansas City. But for now, let’s quickly dive into last night’s match with a few quick takeaways.

Maarten Paes put on a clinic in Tampa

I can’t count how many times over the years I’ve watched FC Dallas play a team, and the opposing keeper made save after save on a night that FC Dallas should have won. Well, last night was the opposite as FC Dallas escaped Tampa with their first road win largely due to the heroics of Maarten Paes.