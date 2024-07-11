Photo via Mike Brooks

FC Dallas’ best chance at a trophy in 2024 would always be the 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

I felt that way before the start of the season, even at a time when we didn’t know if MLS teams like FC Dallas would be competing in the competition or not. I felt that way when FC Dallas was one of the few MLS clubs that opted into the tournament. And I felt that way going into Wednesday night’s quarterfinal game against Sporting Kansas City.

Now that the dust has settled a tiny bit on last night’s USOC exit, it may be time for FC Dallas to take a serious look at this season and say: we have to start looking seriously at 2025 instead of hoping for a playoff push in 2024.

Going into the second half of July, with 12 games left to play, FC Dallas has a mountain to climb to get into the playoffs. Realistically, they need at least 20-22 points in those final 12 games. That would likely be just enough to get into one of the two wild-card spots. Seeing how FC Dallas is winless on the road and not exactly perfect at home in 2024, gaining 20-22 points in the final 12 games is going to be hard.

Maybe too hard for this club.

Still, FC Dallas can do things to move forward, get the most out of those final 12 games, and prepare to return to something positive in 2025. Here is how I would like to see the club use the rest of the summer as a catalyst for next year.