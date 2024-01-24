Photo via FC Dallas

On Wednesday, FC Dallas announced that they have signed defender Amet Korça to a new one-year contract through 2024 with club options for 2025 and 2026.



The Arlington native was signed ahead of the 2023 season as a center back depth option. Korça made his FC Dallas MLS debut on June 22, 2023, coming into the match in the 75th minute against Austin FC. He made three more appearances for Dallas, starting against D.C. United and the Colorado Rapids. Korça also appeared in FC Dallas’ 2-0 home win against LAFC. Korça featured in FC Dallas’ Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Fourth Round fixture against Nashville SC.



When he wasn’t with FC Dallas, Korça appeared in 14 MLS Next Pro matches for North Texas SC, making his debut in North Texas’ 1-0 road win against LAFC2 on March 27, 2023.

Big D Soccer Quick Take

Is it the center back addition we wanted to see FC Dallas make? Probably not. Right now, the club doesn’t appear to be in the running to sign a TAM or DP-level defender to go with Nkosi Tafari at the moment, so it appears Korça will be another depth option this season, along with veteran Omar Gonzalez.