Photo via FC Dallas

After seeing Maarten Paes and Show earn callups for the upcoming FIFA window in September, there are two more FC Dallas players to add to the list.

Carl Sainte (Haiti) and Patrickson Delgado (Ecuador) have also been called up to their respective national teams and will miss the upcoming MLS game in Vancouver on September 7.

Sainte earns Haitian call for Nations League

FC Dallas midfielder Carl Sainté has been called up to Haiti's men's national team Concacaf Nations League matches versus Puerto Rico and Sint Maarten.

Haiti starts its Nations League journey on Friday, September 6 versus Puerto Rico at 7 PM CTand will play Sint Maarten on Monday, September 9 at 4 PM CT. The matches will be played at José Antonio Figueroa Freyre stadium in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.

Since making his senior team debut in 2022, Sainté has registered 17 appearances. Sainté appeared in Haiti’s World Cup qualifying matches of the June FIFA Window against Saint Lucia and Barbados.

Delgado earns World Cup qualifier call

FC Dallas midfielder Patrickson Delgado has been called up for Ecuador’s men's national team Conmebol World Cup qualification matches versus Brazil and Peru.

Ecuador continues its qualification journey on Friday, September 6 versus Brazil at 8 PM CT from Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Brazil. Ecuador will then play Peru on Tuesday, September 10 at 4 PM CT from Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador.

Delgado represented Ecuador at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted in Brazil. Delgado received his first senior national team call-up for Ecuador’s international friendlies versus Saudi Arabia and Japan in September, 2022.

For North Texas SC, defender Nico Gordon has been called up by Montserrat’s national team head coach Lee Bowyer for Concacaf Nations League action during the September window running from Sept. 2-10.