Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas midfielder Show has been called up for Angola’s men's national team Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches versus Ghana and Sudan.

Angola’s qualification journey continues on Thursday, September 5, at 11 AM CT against Ghana at Baba Yara Sport Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana. On Monday, September 9, at 2 PM CT, Angola will face Sudan at 11 de Novembro Stadium in Belas, Angola.

This call up will require Show to miss FC Dallas’ game in Vancouver next weekend on September 7.

Show made his MLS debut in Dallas’ 4-3 win on August 24 versus D.C. United. Show finished the match with a team-high 95.9% passing accuracy and created a chance on goal (we discussed his debut along with Ruan’s here).

Show was acquired on loan from Maccabi Haifa on July 22, 2024 and will be with FC Dallas through June of 2025. With Maccabi Haifa, Show played 31 times across Ligat ha’Al, Gavia HaMedinah, UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Europa Conference League.