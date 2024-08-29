Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been called up for Indonesia’s men's national team FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier matches versus Saudi Arabia and Australia. Indonesia continues its qualification journey on Thursday, September 5 versus Saudi Arabia at 1 PM CT from King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Indonesia will then play Australia at 7 AM CT from Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 10.

This means that Paes will miss his first MLS game of the regular season on September 7 in Vancouver.

“I can't wait to play games on the international stage for Indonesia,” goalkeeper Maarten Paes said. “I am really excited, I can't wait to show my quality for Indonesia.”

In 2024, Paes has registered 102 saves in MLS, his highest number of saves in a season since joining FC Dallas and has registered five clean sheets. Paes recorded six straight games with five or more saves from May 15 to June 18, 2024, and made a career-high nine saves against LAFC on June 1.