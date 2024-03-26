Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal will undergo season-ending surgery to address cartilage damage in his left knee. Dr. Bert Mandelbaum will perform the procedure in Los Angeles in April.

The club will provide an update on Pomykal’s recovery will be provided upon completion of the surgery.



“Paxton is such an important part of our club,” said FC Dallas Sporting Director André Zanotta. “While losing him for the 2024 season is a setback, he’s a mature, dedicated player whose focus will be on supporting the team and remaining a part of everything we do this year.”



The 24-year-old Homegrown made a six-minute appearance in FC Dallas’ season-opening win over the San Jose Earthquakes on February 24. In 2023, Pomykal appeared in 24 matches, starting in 19 and registering three assists.

BDS Take

For starters, I’m gutted for Paxton.

You never want to see anyone be out for an extended period of time, but losing him for the entire season is a major blow. He had made great progress over the last couple of seasons after dealing with other injuries earlier in his career.

The good news is that his surgeon is the same one that Sporting KC’s forward Alan Pulido used a couple of years ago before winning the league’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2023.

On the roster side of things, the big question will be whether or not FC Dallas will go ahead and place Pomykal on the season-ending injury list to help provide some roster relief in terms of an open roster slot (since Pomykal isn’t a Designated Player, the club won’t exactly be able to go out and sign a like-for-like in terms of salary per the rules).

I hope to find out some answers on that front this week during head coach Nico Estevez’s weekly press conference.