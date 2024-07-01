Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been named to the 2024 MLS All-Star Game roster. The Indonesian keeper was among the top three vote-getters in fan voting.

The MLS All-Stars will face the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

This marks Paes’ first selection as an MLS All-Star since arriving at FC Dallas on loan in 2022. Paes has featured in 82 regular season matches for Dallas, registering 19 total shutouts.

This year has been a big year for the keeper, as he currently leads MLS with 87 saves and registered four clean sheets. Paes recorded six straight games with five or more saves from May 15 to June 18, 2024, and made a career-high nine saves against LAFC on June 1.

“I am very excited about being an MLS All-Star, but we have so many games that we need to focus on before the MLS All-Star game,” FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes said. “It will be a nice challenge. It is something I am looking forward to. I want to thank the team and staff, our goalkeeper unit, Jimmy Maurer, Antonio Carrera and goalkeeping coach Drew Keeshan. I've got an amazing fan base backing me, it's something I didn't have over the last couple of years. So that's great, I love them. They’ve been amazing all year. It is incredible, and it pushes us.”

Paes was born in Nijmegen, Netherlands and has previously represented the Netherlands in youth national teams. Paes became an Indonesian citizen in April 2024 and intends to represent Indonesia internationally, thanks to his late grandmother, Nel Appels-van Heystbeing born in the country.