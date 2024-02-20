The start of the regular season is upon us, and with that, we have some updated broadcast information to share today.

All FC Dallas regular season, Leagues Cup, and postseason matches will return to air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ in 2024. In addition to complimentary, on-demand programming available in the MLS Season Pass FC Dallas Club Room, FC Dallas will offer what the club is calling a robust slate of radio and television coverage for the upcoming Major League Soccer season.

The English and Spanish broadcasts for each home match will also be available on MLS Season Pass through a dropdown menu option users can access while watching FC Dallas matches on Apple TV+. This will enable viewers to listen to the local English or Spanish language audio feed for all FC Dallas matches that are played at Toyota Stadium. Unfortunately, that is only available for home matches. Streaming audio for road matches will have to be done through the club’s App.

Sam Hale and Owen Newkirk (Photo via FC Dallas)

ENGLISH LANGUAGE RADIO BROADCASTS

All FC Dallas matches will air in English on the official FC Dallas app. FC Dallas broadcasts also return to Talk Radio 1190 and the iHeartRadio app in 2024.

Owen Newkirk continues to serve as the primary FC Dallas play-by-play voice for English language broadcasts while veteran soccer journalist Steve Davis will join Newkirk in the broadcast booth. FC Dallas Reporter Garrett Melcer will provide sideline coverage of FC Dallas matches while Sam Hale will serve as the producer and host of FC Dallas’ pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

SPANISH LANGUAGE RADIO BROADCASTS

All FC Dallas matches will be available in Spanish on the official FC Dallas app.

Legendary play-by-play broadcaster Carlos Alvarado returns to the FC Dallas broadcast booth for his 29th season with the franchise to call games in Spanish. Alvarado will be joined by his longtime broadcast partner Raffa Calderon.

THE FC DALLAS EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW ON 97.1 THE FREAK THURSDAYS AT 1PM

The FC Dallas Extravaganza returns to The Ben and Skin Show on 97.1 The Freak beginning Thursday, February 22, with an interview featuring FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. Throughout the season, FC Dallas players, coaches and members of the front office will join popular Dallas radio hosts Ben Rogers and Jeff “Skin” Wade at 1PM CT on the iHeartRadio station.

FC DALLAS COVERAGE ON NBC 5 AND TELEMUNDO 39

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 continue to serve as the local television partners of FC Dallas. The FC Dallas Minute, which provides expanded coverage of Dallas soccer, will air during NBC 5’s Sunday night sports coverage during the 2024 season. In addition to providing the DFW market’s most comprehensive coverage of FC Dallas, Telemundo 39 will preview the 2024 season with its airing of Reporte FC Dallas: Temporada 2024 on its Telemundo Texas Fast Channel on Saturday, February 24 at 3PM CT.