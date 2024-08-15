Major League Soccer announced on Thursday the roster construction models that each of the 29 clubs chose for the remainder of the 2024 season. FC Dallas opted to go with 19 other clubs and use the Designated Player Model.

FC Dallas has used all available DP slots for 2024 with Petar Musa, Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco occupying the three slots. Geovane Jesus and Enes Sali occupy two of their three available U-22 slots.

This new component of the roster rule enhancements was announced on July 18, clubs will have new flexibility and increased creative control over the allocation of discretionary funds with two different roster construction models, allowing clubs to spend according to their individual roster-building philosophy.



FC Dallas and the rest of MLS had until the close of the Secondary Transfer Window on August 14 to declare their model – the Designated Player Model or U22 Initiative Player Model. Nineteen clubs selected the Designated Player Model while the remaining 10 teams opted for the U22 Initiative Player Model.

A quick recap: the previously announced Designated Player Model allows clubs up to three Designated Player spots and up to three U22 Initiative slots. The U22 Initiative Player Model provides the option to exchange one Designated Player roster slot for a fourth U22 Initiative roster slot and up to an additional $2 million as General Allocation Money. In 2024, clubs who elected for this model will receive up to $1 million in General Allocation Money due to midseason implementation.