Photo via Mike Brooks

Major League Soccer announced three significant roster rule modifications, allowing clubs to construct rosters more flexibly and provide added benefits when players are transferred or loaned outside of MLS.

These rule changes were discussed back in April when The Athletic reported on possible changes. The modifications, which go into effect as of the 2024 Secondary Transfer Window (beginning next week), are the result of a comprehensive, data-driven process conducted by the league and its Sporting and Competition Committee, which is comprised of MLS owners and select club sporting directors.

Let’s discuss the three (honestly, it is really two changes) new rules and what they could mean for FC Dallas.

The three new ‘rules’