Photo via FC Dallas

Relief comes in many forms in this league but sometimes the biggest relief is getting that victory away from home in a game that was nuts. FC Dallas finally figured out the formula in their return from a long Leagues Cup hiatus to defeat D.C. United 4-3.

Yes, the game could have easily been 6-2 or 5-3 in Dallas’ favor. But at the end of the day, the team did it. They got what has to be the most important victory of the season to date in a stadium that they had never won in before.

When a game has seven goals and a red card, it means there is a lot to discuss. I won’t even get into Jesus Ferreira and Patrickson Delgado’s returns in this one. That is how much other stuff we have to dive into here.

New faces contribute well

Both Ruan and Show made their FC Dallas debuts in the starting lineup on Saturday. Both performed pretty well in the match, each were contributors on goals (though Show doesn’t get a full assist credit like Ruan did).

Peter Luccin was pretty quick to phrase his new players after the match too.