Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas lost their fifth game of the 2024 season on Saturday night, losing 2-1 at the Colorado Rapids.

Petar Musa ended the club’s 319-minute goalless draught in the 87th minute as FC Dallas was attempting to come from behind to get a point.

The Rapids had several chances in the first half but the breakthrough finally came through right before halftime as Maarten Paes made a big stop on a chance by Rafael Navarro. Djordje Mihailovic tracked down the rebound near the touchline and put in an attempt that hit off Sebastien Ibeagha and into the back of the net.

Colorado came out of the halftime break strong with more chances and in the 51st minute, they doubled their lead thanks to a counter attack goal from Calvin Harris. Mihailovic again helped create the chance as he pushed the ball down the field to Kévin Cabral who then played the ball to Harris. Harris’ attempt hit off Paes and landed in the back of the net.

Dallas made several subs late in the second half as they pushed for goals and finally made a breakthrough with Musa’s goal in the 87th minute. Midfielder Liam Fraser came up with the assist to help set up Musa.

Instant Reaction: Once again, FC Dallas failed to put together a full 90 minutes and the Rapids made easy work of it on the night. It really wasn’t until Nico Estevez went to his bench that things began to turn around a bit for the team in terms of chances on time on the ball and chances on goal.

The one positive was seeing the team fight for goals late in the game. Even though they were struggling to get good chances on goal, they weren’t playing passive like they were in the first half. Maybe the Musa goal is the spark this team needed to get going again but man I hope it isn’t too late here.

Man of the Match: Give it to Musa, for finding the back of the net.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club finishes up the month of April in a Texas Derby showdown at home against the Houston Dynamo.