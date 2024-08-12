Photo via CF Montreal

FC Dallas acquired Brazilian defender Ruan Gregório Teixeira, known as Ruan, from CF Montréal in exchange for $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). If certain performance metrics are met, CF Montréal can receive up to $100,000 in 2025 GAM.



The 29-year old started 24 of 25 MLS matches for CF Montréal in 2024, netting two goals and contributing six assists. The right-back played for D.C. United in 2023 after spending four seasons with Orlando City SC, where he started his Major League Soccer career in 2019.

In 150 MLS appearances, he has six goals and 27 assists.

Ruan is under contract through the end of the 2024 season. His contract has no options beyond this year.

BDS Take

At first glance, I really like this addition. When FC Dallas was beaten by Montreal early in the season, one of the standout performers for the club ‘I still call the Impact’ was Ruan. He finished the night with one assist, was able to create two chances in the attack, and won a pair of duels.

Seeing that Ruan’s MLS contract doesn’t extend beyond this season, FC Dallas is trying to address a need for the final nine regular-season games.

This kind of trade tells me that FC Dallas is set on continuing in a 3-4-2-1 formation for the remainder of the season. The one spot they’ve struggled to find a consistent player in that look has been right back. Ruan will perfectly fit in that spot.

This may also mean that Geovane Jesus's return table may be a bit longer than the club had hoped for as the league resumes play after the League Cup tournament later this month.

It should be noted that he’s mostly a consistent player when getting into the attack; his defensive numbers won’t wow most people.

It may not be the type of defensive addition FC Dallas fans were hoping for this summer, but it addresses a need for the near future.