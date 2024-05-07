Photo via FC Dallas

We are now ten games into the 2024 regular season for FC Dallas. As the old phrase goes, the stats don’t lie. For this club, they paint a very clear picture of a team that is struggling all over the field.

Following their sixth loss of the season, let’s see how the key areas are looking again:

Goals - 10 (was 9)

A goal a game isn’t something we really want at this point in the season.

xG - 10.0 (was 9.5)

According to Fbref.com, FC Dallas is finally out of the bottom of the league in xG. It is still wild to me that both Austin and Houston are below FCD right now in this category.