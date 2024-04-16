Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas secured a second straight shutout on Saturday against the Seattle Sounders. As we’ve discussed, the defensive effort is improving while the attack…well, the attack continues to struggle their way through things here.

They say numbers don’t lie, so let’s see how they are so far after seven games for FC Dallas with our (now) weekly look at things:

xG - 6.4 (was 5.6)

According to Fbref.com, FC Dallas is still among the lowest teams in total xG. Houston is currently the worst team in MLS, but not by much (they’re at 6.3).

xG per 90 minutes - 0.91 (was 0.94)

There was a slight drop after the second straight scoreless draw, which shouldn’t be a surprise. It is still wild to me that all three Texas teams are at the bottom of the league in this category right now. Thankfully, FCD is higher than Houston and Austin, as it should be.