Building for 2025: Early look at the FC Dallas roster, part 1
We have up to a month and change before we will see the roster moves, so let’s discuss where we think it may go.
The MLS offseason for FC Dallas is still a little over a week away but we’re getting the ball rolling today.
We’re going to start with the smaller version1 of our Roster Building series with a quick(ish) look at how the team is shaping up for next year ahead of the end-of-the-year roster moves that will take place before the end of November.
In our first part of a two-part series, we’ll dive into the roster build-out2 for the upcoming season(s) for FC Dallas with a look at the defensive group3. (Our midfield and forwards group will come later on either this weekend or early next week.)
Who is currently returning and potentially out for 2025
All this information is from the MLS Roster Profiles that were updated in mid-September.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.