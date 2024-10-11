Photo via FC Dallas

The MLS offseason for FC Dallas is still a little over a week away but we’re getting the ball rolling today.

We’re going to start with the smaller version of our Roster Building series with a quick(ish) look at how the team is shaping up for next year ahead of the end-of-the-year roster moves that will take place before the end of November.

In our first part of a two-part series, we’ll dive into the roster build-out for the upcoming season(s) for FC Dallas with a look at the defensive group. (Our midfield and forwards group will come later on either this weekend or early next week.)

Who is currently returning and potentially out for 2025

All this information is from the MLS Roster Profiles that were updated in mid-September.