Greetings from the Pacific Northwest!

I’ve been on a short anniversary trip with my wife for the past few days. We’ve toured both Seattle and Vancouver a bit. On Saturday night, we managed to head into BC Place and watch FC Dallas play against the Vancouver Whitecaps. It was my first road game in a few years, ironically, since before COVID.

The hosts in Vancouver were friendly enough, as you might expect our Canadian neighbors to be. Sure, they shouted ‘wanker’ when the pre-game introductions were being made for each FC Dallas player. But aside from that, the crowd had decent energy throughout.

The game itself wasn’t particularly impressive, except for a few crucial saves from Jimmy Maurer. If I have time while traveling, I’ll delve deeper into the game during my usual breakdown. Let’s start by discussing some key points from last week.

📋 From Around MLS

MLS plays through international weekend

Not every club was in action this past weekend with just six games. The international break certainly hit the Columbus Crew hard with their blowout loss against Seattle. During their loss, the Crew had to put Sean Zawadski in goal as they did not have a backup keeper on their bench (yeah, I don’t get that either). For Seattle, the win was much-needed as it ended a losing streak. New England and St. Louis battled to a 2-2 draw, but it wasn’t without some controversy. The Dynamo continue to frustrate LAFC, with a second straight shutout over the Black-and-Gold.

Discussing that playoff bubble

The playoff race is tightening up in both conferences. Here is a good look at the teams on the bubble in the Eastern Conference and one for the Western Conference (like FC Dallas).

Inter Miami debuts new stadium renderings

The long, long road to a new stadium in Miami appears to finally be getting somewhere. The club revealed some new renderings last week for their Freedom Park stadium.

Atlanta United continues their front office changes

Did anyone have Carlos Bocanegra leaving Atlanta United on their bingo card last week? Yeah, I didn’t either. It sounds like the season of change for Atlanta United will continue.

