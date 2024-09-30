Photo via Orlando City

I know math is…complicated. Hell, as a journalism major in college, we had to take a statistics class that was meant for journalism majors. Basically, it was dumbed down for us. Why? Because math is complicated.

I say all of that on this final Monday morning in September because FC Dallas isn’t mathametically eliminated from playoff contention despite their 3-1 loss to Orlando City this past weekend.

No, they’re just on the verge of elimination. FCD will need to win their final three games, while Minnesota will need to basically lose their final three games. It isn’t totally out of the realm of possibility but I’ve seen better fiction out of Hollywood.

I plan to still discuss Saturday’s debacle later today, but let’s get into some news from around Major League Soccer and some items from this space that you may have missed in the past week.

📋 From Around MLS

Only a few spots remain available in the playoff race

The weekend was full once again around MLS. Starting out in the Eastern Conference, NYCFC downed their Hudson River rivals 5-1. The win completed the series sweep in 2024 for the Citzyens. Christian Benteke may have locked up the Golden Boot race with another brace in a 2-2 draw with Columbus. Lionel Messi scored an equalizer to help Miami draw Charlotte, but he may have also verbally abused the center official in this one. The Union and Atlanta played to a draw as well. After some in-fighting last weekend, New England regrouped with a win over Nashville.

Denis Bouange dominated things for LAFC in a big win over FC Cincinnati, punching their ticket into the playoffs. RSL coughed up a lead on the road to draw Austin 2-2. But, the Verde are pretty much down and out like FC Dallas. Seattle topped Houston and some how both clubs still clinched a playoff spot. Vancouver also clinched a spot despite a 1-1 draw with Portland. Minnesota is keeping things out of reach for FC Dallas with a 3-0 win over Colorado.

Elimination station adds more clubs

Despite a 3-1 win over SKC, St. Louis was eliminated from playoff contention.

Miami continues treak to history

The league’s all-time points in a single season record is very close to being shattered yet again, this time by Messi and Inter Miami. Here is a deeper look at their quest for history.

Coaching carousel heats up ahead of offseason

We discusssed the FC Dallas portion of this one with a link above but there are several open coaching spots coming up this winter that could make things very interesting this offseason.

LAFC claims USOC title

While LAFC may have wanted to forget their recent trip to Texas, last week was very good for the Black-and-Gold. They claimed a playoff spot with a win over Cincinnati but before that, they claimed their latest trophy. A US Open Cup title.

