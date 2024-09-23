Photo via Mike Brooks

Yeah, Saturday night was much-needed.

FC Dallas pulled out a big win at home over LAFC to keep their playoff chances…at least not fully dead. We’re not quite at life support like I thought we would be going into the match after losing on Wednesday in Utah against Real Salt Lake.

Sure, FCD got the benefit of LAFC not starting all of their main guys. But you play the eleven that the other team plays, right?

Still, that win over LAFC felt like something we should have been seeing all season long from this group. You could sense that from interim manager Peter Luccin after the game, too.

I’ll dive into the LAFC win (and possibly some of the RSL loss) later today. But let’s first get into some things you may have missed from this past week. There was a ton from the Toyota Stadium renovation announcement to the playoff race heating up.

📋 From Around MLS

Playoff race continues to tighten up

After a fairly full midweek slate of games, the league had a lot going on this past weekend. Lionel Messi and Miami played in a baseball stadium. Yes, let that sink in a bit. NYCFC came from behind to draw in that one. Charlotte FC beat up on New England, while Revs players were trying to fight one another. The while result of the night may have been between Columbus and Orlando, as the Crew held off the Lions in a seven-goal thriller. Nashville pulled off a nice draw against FC Cincinnati, thanks to two goals from Sam Surridge.

Out west, Houston topped Austin. Reggie Cannon scored his first goal with Colorado to help down Toronto. RSL and Portland had a wild 3-3 draw. The Galaxy continue to roll, as they defeated Vancouver. And St. Louis finally found their first road win of the year, in San Jose.

More clubs clinch spots in playoffs

Both Rocky Mountain Cup teams clinched playoff spots over the weekend. Colorado snagged their’s in a win at home, while RSL got theirs in a draw.

Elimination stations picks up

Sporting KC had to deal with a long weather delay but couldn’t help FCD out as Minnesota’s win helped eliminate them. At least they have the US Open Cup final to play for this week. SKC joins San Jose as the other teams eliminated from playoff contention so far.

Each club’s DP situation

Curious about where each team stands with their DPs going into the upcoming offseason? The fine folks at Backheeled has you covered.

🔢 Weekend Scoreboard

Minnesota getting another win certainly hurt FCD’s chances.