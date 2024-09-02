Photo via FC Dallas

Well, the playoff chances for FC Dallas got a little bit slimmer on Saturday night with their loss to the Colorado Rapids. With seven games left in the season and more games away than at home, every point is crucial right now.

But the more significant aspect that we’ll explore later today is the defense’s poor performance since the return from the Leagues Cup. They’ve conceded six goals in just two games, which is unacceptable if you’re aiming for a playoff spot.

Before we get into that, let’s catch up on some key points you might have missed over the past week or so in our Monday Newsletter.

MLS playoff race continues to get…weird

As we enter September, we know of one team in the playoffs: Inter Miami, who strengthened their Supporters’ Shield case with a big win over Chicago. FC Cincinnati is still keeping pace with Miami though after a blowout win over Montreal. Columbus is also keeping pace as well with another strong win over NYCFC. Orlando added to Nashville’s rough season with a blowout win. After stumbling in the midweek, Philadelphia got back on track with a win over the Red Bulls.

Out West, Portland rode some fancy tifo over rivals Seattle. Vancouver gave Dallas some help in the playoff race by beating Austin on the road. RSL got back on track with a win over New England. And somehow Houston went on the road and kind of dominated LAFC.

Need a full weekend breakdown? Matt Doyle always has does a good job at discussing all of the games.

Leagues Cup remains a tough sell for fans

Last year, the Leagues Cup was kind of fun. There were plenty of good stories and fun games, including that wild 4-4 match between FC Dallas and Inter Miami. But this year? Yeah, it was a tough scene during the entire tournament. Attendance was down. Games were fairly ‘meh’.

What it is like to be a MLS technical director during transfer season

I talked briefly to FCD’s technical director Andre Zanotta before the club returned to the field after the Leagues Cup. You could tell he was a bit gassed from taking tons of calls from South American clubs during the summer. He joked a couple of times that sometimes he just turns his phone on silent to get some sleep. This piece from Backheeled dives deep into what that life is like around the league.

