Photo via FC Dallas

I have to say, it will feel good to get back to a more regular schedule this week.

Normally, a weekend off during the regular season is a welcome respite. However, when we’re in the midst of a playoff race, this past weekend felt like a missed opportunity for FC Dallas to gain some momentum in the standings.

But we’re back in the regular flow of things this week. We have two crucial games this week, starting with a road trip to Salt Lake City on Wednesday night. The following Saturday, we must secure a win against LAFC at home.

FC Dallas urgently needs points to stay in the playoff race. No more dropping points at home and looking passive on the road like we saw a week ago in Vancouver. Playoffs are on the line. Jobs for some players and a certain interim manager are also on the line.

We will look at the playoff race ahead of Wednesday’s game in Utah and then again before our home game on Saturday. But first, as we always do on Mondays, let’s get into some things you may have missed from the last few days.

🔥 More items from the blog

Other FCD-related recaps/updates from the week

Here are some other posts from the last few days that are worth a read:

North Texas SC secures come from behind victory on the road (FCDallas.com)

Early thoughts on Dallas’ summer signings (Dallas Sports Nation)

Frisco City Council to vote on Toyota Stadium improvements this Tuesday (Dallas Morning News)

Jimmy Maurer shows us how to go out in style* (Steve Davis - TexasXI)

📋 From Around MLS

Playoff race heats up

While FC Dallas was sitting at home this weekend, the league had a full slate of games. The biggest being LA Galaxy’s win over El Trafico rivals LAFC. Some guy named Lionel Messi returned from an injury to score two goals and lead Miami over Philadelphia. Nashville secured their first win for new manager BJ Callaghan, downing Atlanta 2-0. NYCFC and DCU tangled up in a 1-1 draw. Orlando sweep the season series with New England for the first time ever. Toronto gave FC Dallas fans a bit of hope by downing Austin FC. The Dynamo dominated FC Dallas’ next opponent Real Salt Lake. Vancouver got their main guys back and secured a win over San Jose as a result. Sunday night saw Seattle pick up another win as well.

Trio of clubs clinch spots

The playoff race is starting to shape up with three more teams joining Inter Miami in the playoffs. The two Ohio clubs and the LA Galaxy each punched their ticket this weekend.

Examining MLS trophy windows

I enjoyed this one from Backheeled, as they looked at each club’s ‘trophy windows’ and when each team might find one. Their write up of FC Dallas’ window is spot on as it briefly discussed the baffling roster moves that lead to where we’re at this season.

Cannon returns to MLS

I was happy to see that Reggie Cannon found a new home but seeing that it was in Colorado made me less happy. Still, I’m rooting for Reggie.

🔢 Weekend Scoreboard

The Austin loss was good but we also needed Minnesota to drop points. The chase is still on.