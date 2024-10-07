Photo via FC Dallas

The 2024 season is quickly coming to a close here. I can tell by the way a lot of you are reacting to things on this space, you’re ready for some change to happen with FC Dallas.

Yeah, I’m right there with you. This past week saw the team get eliminated from playoff contention after a dreadful loss at San Jose. They did pull out a nice scoreless draw last night in Portland, against on of the league’s better attacking teams.

But, no playoffs this year.

I know most of us expected at a minimum that this team would be in the playoffs this year. Given how things have gone with the injuries, the formation switch, the coaching change, the injuries and the injuries. Yeah, that is still a big concern for this squad even though most of the team is finally healthy.

We now have almost two weeks before the final FC Dallas game this year. This space may be a bit lighter than normal but I do plan on getting into the offseason mode a bit quicker than normal since we know FC Dallas doesn’t have a ton to play for on Decision Sunday against Sporting Kansas City.

We’ll also discuss Sunday’s game a bit more later today, but first, let’s get into some items you may have missed over the last week or so.

Nolan Norris called into U20 training camp (FCDallas.com)

FC Dallas named the fastest growing team in the US (CW33)

Decision Day will be…lacking in the west

Man, the folks at MLS must be a bit bummed about their upcoming Decision Day. It will be lacking something…especially in the west. All of the spots have been claimed in the west while there will be some drama in the east with four clubs searching for the final two spots.

Also, the whole taking a week off due to the international break. Yeah, its weird this year.

After losing to Miami in the midweek, Columbus continues to put away teams thanks to another strong outing from Cucho Hernandez. Speaking of Miami, they’re now closer toward a MLS point record. Orlando continues to look good as well, this time they downed FC Cincinnati. Cristian Benteke has run away with the Golden Boot, he’s now at 23 goals after helping DC beat New England.

Out west, the LA Galaxy put an end to Austin FC’s season. Are the Galaxy a real threat to a MLS Cup? Maybe. They may need to go through their cross-town rivals, LAFC first. Minnesota is red-hot, as they secured their fourth straight win this past weekend against Vancouver. The surprise result this weekend may have been St. Louis downing Houston 3-0. Seattle clinched a home-field spot with a win over Colorado.

Austin parts ways with Josh Wolff

In a season of ‘will they or won’t they,’ Austin FC finally pulled the plug on the only man they’ve known as their head coach on Sunday morning. If you want some good thoughts on this, I suggest checking out our friend Phil West and his thoughts on the coaching change in Austin.

Which league has the best playoff format? Maybe MLS Next Pro.

The fact that the top three teams get to pick their opponents, is wild. We’ll find out soon who North Texas SC selects.

One more match day left to deal with…