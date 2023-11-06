Photo via Mike Brooks

Here we are. Another week and FC Dallas is still alive in the MLS Cup Playoffs after their big 3-1 win over Seattle on Saturday night.

I have to say, these playoffs are proving to be a bit more exciting than I thought they would be, not just for FC Dallas, but the other series that have gotten through two games thus far have been entertaining. Does this mean I like the new format for Round One? No, I still find the format to be a bit ridiculous, even though it helped give FC Dallas one more home game this year.

Speaking of the other series in Round One, it was nice to see at least one go to penalties (New York and Cincinnati). That was the kind of drama MLS and Apple hoped for in these games. Elsewhere this weekend, LA downing Vancouver felt like the correct result in that series. I’d even go as far as to say the same in the Kansas City-St. Louis series that saw Sporting come out on top over the West’s top-seeded team.

There is still a ton of playoff games to be played over the next few days, but FC Dallas is still in this one.

I’ll dive more into Saturday’s win later today, but first, let’s look at some stuff from around the team and across MLS.

🔥 From the blog

Other FCD-related recaps/updates from the week