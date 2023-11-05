Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas will live another day in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs as they downed the Seattle Sounders 3-1 on Saturday night in game two of their best-of-three series.

In front of their 11th sellout of the season, FC Dallas got early goals from Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira before a late goal from Jader Obrian to seal the victory to push the series back to Seattle next week.

FC Dallas started on the right foot six minutes into the match as Arriola headed home a great cross from Bernard Kamungo. The goal was Arriola’s first playoff goal of his career.

Kamungo continued to be a threat along the right side. In the 12th minute, he touched the ball past Nouhou and was brought down in the penalty box. After a lengthy video review, the center official awarded a penalty kick, and Ferreira stepped up and doubled the Dallas lead.

Seattle responded right after halftime after a bad giveaway at midfield by Kamungo. Jordan Morris collected the turnover and raced into the penalty box, where he beat Maarten Paes at the near post.

In the 55th minute, Morris nearly doubled his tally and the game as he collected a long ball through the Dallas defense from João Paulo. Morris made one touch before chipping Paes for the goal, but the sideline official ruled that he was offside on the play.

FC Dallas got an insurance goal back in the 90th minute from Obrian as he ripped a shot from the top of the penalty box to beat Stefan Frei at the far post.

Instant Reaction: Boy, at times, that was a lot of fun, wasn’t it? Going into this match, I had super low expectations for this one to be even slightly entertaining, but it was good to be wrong with that.

But there were also plenty of moments that felt all too familiar on the season, with sluggish play, bad turnovers and plenty of time off the ball that allowed the other side to get momentum.

In the end, though, FC Dallas pulled out one of the best wins to date this year. The effort in the opening 15 minutes really set the tone, and the effort late in the match was exactly what you wanted to see from players off the bench.

Man of the Match: The stadium gave it to Arriola for his early goal and effort on the night. I’d also toss in someone like Liam Fraser, who won’t appear on a stat sheet but was vital in the midfield tonight.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The two teams will meet again in the final match of the series on Friday night in Seattle.