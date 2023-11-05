Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha, Ema Twumasi; Asier Illarramendi, Liam Fraser; Paul Arriola (Dante Sealy – 90+2’), Paxton Pomykal (Jáder Obrian – 83’), Bernard Kamungo (Marco Farfan – 73’); Jesús Ferreira (Eugene Ansah – 84’).



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, José Martínez, Jesús Jiménez, Sebastian Lletget, Tsiki Ntsabeleng.



Seattle Sounders FC — Stefan Frei; Nouhou Tolo (Kelyn Rowe – 84’), Jackson Ragen, Yeimar Gómez, Alex Roldan; Joshua Atencio (Raúl Ruidíaz – 69’), João Paulo (Obed Vargas – 69’); Léo Chú (Nicolás Lodeiro – 59’), Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan; Jordan Morris.



Substitutes not used — Stefan Cleveland, Xavier Arreaga, Fredy Montero, Héber, Paul Rothrock.



Scoring Summary:

DAL: Paul Arriola (Bernard Kamungo) – 6’

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (penalty kick) – 18’

SEA: Jordan Morris – 48’

DAL: Jader Obrian – 89’



Misconduct Summary:

SEA: Nouhou Tolo (caution) – 10’

SEA: Yeimar Gómez (caution) – 21’

DAL: Paul Arriola (caution) – 30’

SEA: Joshua Atencio (caution) – 52’

DAL: Paxton Pomykal (caution) – 60’

DAL: Asier Illarramendi (caution) – 71’



Weather: Clear, 70ºF

Attendance: 19,096

Stats

POSTGAME QUOTES FC DALLAS

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On the home teams staying undefeated in the playoffs and what it will take to win on the road…

“For us it is about what we learned from this game, what we did well, what we can change, and what we can learn about it. We want the best gameplan that’s going to allow us to be successful. It’s going to be hard work for the staff and there will be a lot of analyzing. We learned things and we have to be better at the end of the day. Playing at home or on the road doesn’t change our mentality. Our mentality is to improve.”



On the game plan against Seattle…

“In the game plan, there were moments that were well executed. The game plan is why we had two good chances in the first half. We had some other situations running in behind their backline. Today we were a more complete team with a little more determination, speed and quality. When we play like this, we can win as it is difficult for any opponent.”



On the new additions to the team like Liam Fraser and Asier Illarramendi…

“Fraser and Asier Illarramendi did an amazing job, and everyone really did tonight. I was telling the guys that when we are in the playoffs and someone asked me ‘Who is the Man of the Match?’ I cannot decide - this is how you play the playoffs. If we play like this, everyone could be Man of the Match, then we competed really well. I don’t think we all competed that way at Seattle but tonight, we were back to that. I want Liam to keep improving and gaining more confidence. He can grow a lot with us, and he’s been doing an amazing job since he arrived here.”



On the Texas Rangers winning the World Series…

“I want to take this moment to congratulate the Texas Rangers on winning the World Series. We’re really happy for what they’ve achieved and it’s great for the community as a whole. We’re really really happy and we just want to congratulate them.”

Winger Paul Arriola

Thoughts on tonight's game…

“We had a really good beginning of the game and we were able to close the game the right way. We just have to be able to control the game a little better. We dominated the ball during a great part of the game but we can never be too confident because Seattle is a very dangerous team. It is important to make them feel uncomfortable and finish the chances we get. We brought them out of their shelf and we have to continue this for the next game.”



On Alan Velasco's absence…

“He is a huge part of this club. We went out there for him tonight. I told him before the game that I was going to score for him and that is exactly what I did. We miss him already but we do not have enough time to dwell on it and we have to keep going for him and our fans.”

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

Feelings after the win…

“It was do or die. It was beautiful to start with two quick goals and we did a good job, especially in the first half. The second half, we conceded very early and it was a little nervy sometimes. But at the end Jáder (Obrian) and Eugene (Ansah) did a very good job when the came in and all the subs did a very good job to close down the middle and kill them in transition.”



On getting the first goal early…

“It’s very important because it gets the fans behind you. From the first minute we wanted to get at them and go for the win because we know they have a very good defense like us. We executed the first goal well, a beautiful cross from Bernard (Kamungo) and it was a great finish by Paul (Arriola).”



On entering a must-win game in Seattle…

“Every game is on its own. We know what it takes to win there, last time wasn’t enough and that’s fair. Today we showed what we can do and there’s no reason we can do that at their ground. We just have to prepare really well and be ready for the game.”

Midfielder Bernard Kamungo

On earning a win in Game 2

“We knew it was going to take everything and everybody. We had to leave everything on the field. We just tried to do our jobs and win our individual battles. We were aggressive every time we go the ball and off the ball we defended as much as we could. Getting the first goal and scoring first helped us and that’s what we did.”



On his assist for Paul Arriola…

“Nico (Estévez) told me to be aggressive and every time I got 1v1s I was shooting or crossing. I saw Jesús (Ferreira) and Paul in there and thought ‘why not?’ and that’s what I did.”



On earning a win in Seattle next week…

“Literally the same thing as tonight. We’ll just play our game and be aggressive every time we have the ball and defend as much as we can and I’m sure the win will come.”



On playing in front of his family in the stadium…

“It’s very special. I want to see my mom because I want to see how she reacted to me assisting the goal and all that. It’s a very special day and getting the win in front of my mom is something extra special. I’m very proud of this moment and I’m sure my parents are proud of me as well.”