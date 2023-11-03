The offseason may not be fully underway for FC Dallas, but there is a bit of movement to discuss today. The club has announced that they have sent $100,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) to the Chicago Fire for the Homegrown Priority for former Academy midfielder Leonardo Orejarena.

With this transaction, the 15-year old Orejarena has signed a contract with FC Dallas’ MLS NEXT Pro side, North Texas SC, through the 2025 season.

The Fire will receive an additional $300,000 in GAM if Orejarena meets certain performance-based metrics. Additionally, Chicago will retain a sell-on percentage if Orejarena is transferred out of MLS or traded within the league.

The Colombian-American midfielder developed within the Chicago Fire Academy before joining the Barça Residency Academy USA program at the end of the 2022 Academy season. During his time with the Blaugranas, he earned a selection to play in the 2022 MLS NEXT Fest featuring the best U-15/16 players. Orejarena registered 40 appearances, netting 20 goals and 15 assists for Barça during his two seasons.

Orejarena earned his first international call-up to the U.S. U-16 National Team camp held in Chula Vista, California, on August 18, 2022. He earned a second call-up to the U.S. U-17 National Team for a training camp in 2023.