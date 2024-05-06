Just as we thought FC Dallas might be turning a corner in the 2024 season, Saturday night in Toronto proved to change our tune about that following their latest loss of the year, 3-1 to TFC.

The same tired, broken excuses are definitely getting old for this club in 2024.

The fact of the matter is this team isn’t good right now.

The full breakdown of the match will come out later today on this space for paid subscribers (cheap plug to get you all to subscribe!). Until then, let’s get into some items we’ve had recently on the site and more from across Major League Soccer.

Get more from Big D Soccer in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

🔥 More items from the blog

Other FCD-related recaps/updates from the week

Here are some other posts from the last few days that are worth a read:

📋 From Around MLS

Well, folks. Lionel Messi once again proved that he is the best player in MLS by a long, long stretch this past weekend with six goal contributions. San Jose surprised many people around MLS with a win over LAFC. Nashville finally got some of their early-season issues out of the way with a win. Austin picked up a clean sheet against Vancouver, their third in a row. New England finally found their second win of the year.

For a full breakdown of the weekend, Matt Doyle has a rundown of the entire league.

Outside of MLS play, the Columbus Crew went to Mexico and won their second straight series to reach the Concacaf Champions Cup final.

Lastly, MLS released its first-ever roster profiles last week for transparency. We broke down what the FCD profile meant (link above), but here is a nice look at what each team has available on its roster for this summer’s transfer window.

🔢 MLS Scoreboard

Good lord, Miami.

That’s it for this week’s newsletter. Thank you all for subscribing (and if you aren’t subscribed, just hit that button below and get signed up now)!