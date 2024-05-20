Photo via FC Dallas

As dark as things seemed a couple of weeks ago after the loss in Toronto, FC Dallas appears to have turned a corner. In their last five games (in all competitions), they’re 3-1-1.

So, do we feel good about things? I think so.

The injury situation continues to loom over the club as they head into back-to-back weeks with midweek games followed by weekend games. If they can survive this next stretch by advancing in the Open Cup and not getting burnt out in the league games, we may see a team back in playoff contention by the start of the summer.

Still, Saturday’s draw in Houston was a positive for the most part. The Texas Derby and El Capitan remain in Frisco for another year.

The full breakdown of the match will come out later today on this space for paid subscribers (cheap plug to get you all to subscribe!).

Another rivalry week is in the books across MLS. Seattle fans are disappointed in the points dropped at home in the draw with Vancouver. NYCFC turned New York back to blue with their win over the Red Bulls. RSL and Colorado had one of the most entertaining games in recent years in their latest Rocky Mountain Cup clash that RSL came out on top in. Toronto FC dominated Montreal at home.

In non-rivalry game results, Austin got two goals from our old pal Jader Obrian to down Sporting KC 3-2. Columbus kept Chicago’s dismal 2024 going with a 3-1 win. Cincinnati rode another strong performance from Luciano Acosta to beat St. Louis. And a Messi-less Miami found a late goal to beat DC.

The summer transfer window in MLS is a few weeks away, but Charlotte appears to have made the first big splash by signing Marco Reus.

Nashville was the first to make a coaching change this season by firing Gary Smith. Under interim manager Rumba Munchali, they’ve picked up a win and a draw. But will that last or will they need another new voice?

And I would be remiss if I didn’t briefly discuss this week’s best story, the Philadelphia raccoon that ‘invaded’ the pitch on Wednesday night.

Man, that Rocky Mountain Cup game…yikes. Oh and we play RSL this weekend, cool.