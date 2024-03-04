Photo via Mike Brooks

Yeah, Saturday felt like a wasted chance for FC Dallas. A sellout crowd at Toyota Stadium. It was a ridiculously nice 70-degree evening in early March. And a nice buzz surrounding the newest Designated Player on the team.

But all of that went to waste in a hurry when Montreal had two counterattack goals to seal their first victory in Frisco.

It is a very long season, and getting worked over the second game of the year seems like a bit of a waste to do as well. I’ll save that more for my full match breakdown later today.

Let’s dive into the last few days and discuss some of the bigger topics around Major League Soccer.

Get more from Big D Soccer in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

🔥 More items from the blog

Other FCD-related recaps/updates from the week

Here are some other posts from the last few days that are worth a read:

📋 From Around MLS

We had a snow game this weekend! RSL and LAFC played in a pretty heavy snowstorm. RSL showed they were clearly at home with the emphatic 3-0 result. Naturally, LAFC complained about having to play in this type of weather.

Inter Miami looked more like the club everyone expected it to be this weekend by absolutely dominating Oscar Pareja’s Orlando City. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez had a brace each. I know this won’t be a weekly thing out of Miami, but it was entertaining.

Speaking of Miami, they appear to be finalizing a deal to send DeAndre Yedlin to FC Cincinnati. I know some may not like Yedlin, but I think FC Dallas should have made an offer here for Yedlin.

I still wonder how much longer Austin will go with Josh Wolff with their team struggling. Sure, they got a 0-0 draw in Seattle over the weekend, but they were outshot 23-3 in the process.

Congrats to our friends at Hudson River Blue for launching their new website last week. Like many of us covering MLS teams, they’ve gone fully reader-supported. No giant ads taking up their screen or annoying you with some weird medical promo while you get your NYCFC news. I know it is difficult to support all of these sites now days but supporting local soccer coverage where you can is huge.

🔢 MLS Scoreboard

That’s it for this week’s newsletter. Thank you all for subscribing (and if you aren’t subscribed, just hit that button below and get signed up now)!