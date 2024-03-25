Photo via Mike Brooks

I don’t know about you all, but a week off was just what I needed. I know things were a tad light on this space over the last few days, but we’ll begin to pick things back up as the week progresses toward another game this weekend.

So, where do we stand right now with things? Yeah, FC Dallas has still lost three in a row and now they face probably their first true must-win game on the road this weekend in Austin. By the way, the Verde have also been a bit miserable this season in their own right. We’ll discuss them more this week as we get closer to Saturday’s game.

I did want to spend a little bit of time this morning looking at some potential rule changes in MLS that could impact how FC Dallas handles things before the close of this primary transfer window in a couple of weeks and then the summer window later this year.

In recent weeks, The Athletic has reported that one of the bigger changes that had been rumored to come – decoupling U22 roster spots from the use of Designated Player spots. Additionally, Sporting KC head coach Peter Vermes recently discussed another roster change that could make things more flexible for clubs.

Obviously, until we know the true details and see something official from MLS, we’re all just speculating. The U-22/DP split is more than likely coming within the next couple of months, and that could mean FC Dallas could go out and sign at least one U-22 guy this summer (Enes Sali was signed in the offseason, and I’m a bit puzzled at how Geovane Jesus roster status is since he’s technically aged out of the U-22 slot).

Seeing/hearing that clubs could gain an additional buyout each season (up from just the single buyout of a player contract) is a good improvement as well. I don’t know if FCD will benefit from that during the season if it is implemented this year, but maybe in the offseason, it will provide a little more latitude.

Then, the discussion of an NBA-style veteran exception is something FCD is already kind of doing with Omar Gonzalez and Jimmy Maurer. They found a way to get those two players under contract and away from the senior roster, where the salary cap comes into play.

These are good changes coming to the MLS roster rules. Let’s hope the salary cap can also increase with these changes as well.

Alright, enough rambling about weird MLS roster rules. Let’s get into the last few days from our site and discuss things from around MLS.

Get more from Big D Soccer in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

🔥 More items from the blog

Other FCD-related recaps/updates from the week

Here are some other posts from the last few days that are worth a read:

📋 From Around MLS

While FC Dallas was enjoying a weekend off, it was busy around MLS. The Galaxy are showing that they may actually be back to their old self following a come-from-behind win over SKC. On the other side of the freeway in LA, LAFC dominated Nashville at home. The Union took down the Timbers following their crashing out of the Conacaf Champions Cup. Seattle crashed and burned in a loss to San Jose. Austin continues to struggle as they lost at Orlando. And Lewis Morgan bagged a hat trick in a Red Bull win over a Messi-less Miami.

Speaking of Miami, there is speculation that Luis Suarez may be best served off the bench this season rather than as a starter.

Elsewhere, LAFC is looking for their next big name to join the club and they may have it with Oliver Giroud.

🔢 MLS Scoreboard

Weird weekend if you ask me.

That’s it for this week’s newsletter. Thank you all for subscribing (and if you aren’t subscribed, just hit that button below and get signed up now)!