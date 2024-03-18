Photo via Mike Brooks

Three losses in a row.

Yeah, that is where we stand, folks. We’re not happy. You’re not happy. Following the game on Saturday night, the club (players and coaches) weren’t happy.

It is a mess and as weird as it sounds to hear, I’m thankful for this week’s international break. The team will get some time off to rest and recover for Austin the following weekend, which is a good thing. I’ll dive more in the Vancouver game later today as I always do on the Monday following a match. I don’t think I’ll be as upbeat as I was last Monday. We’ll see. The rewatch that I plan to do will certainly dictate that feeling.

Let’s dive into the last few days and discuss some of the bigger topics around Major League Soccer.

📋 From Around MLS

It was a full weekend across MLS, with Miami picking up a win without Lionel Messi in D.C., Minnesota surprising LAFC, Chicago getting a wild Kellyn Acosta wind-assisted goal at the death to beat Montreal, and NYCFC finally putting together a positive outing.

The Athletic had some solid reporting this past week as they sat down with MLS commissioner Don Garber and other league execs to talk through the US being a cash cow for FIFA, new roster rules that could be in place by the summer and the US Open Cup craziness.

I cannot get over that Minnesota United’s new manager, Eric Ramsey is only 32 years old. I know that shouldn’t be the headline for me in all of this, but I guess I am finally at that stage in my life where someone a few years younger than me is coaching a professional team. It feels less weird than I thought it would.

