Two losses in a row.

Yeah. In the words of Michael Scott: Nope, I don’t like that.

But as someone pointed out to me on Saturday night, the tiny silver lining of it all is that both losses came to Eastern Conference foes. Sure, I guess if that is the way to look at it, that is the way to look at it.

I’ll dive more into the issues on the night and some true silver linings from the loss in New York later today in my usual game breakdown. But for now, as I sip on some morning coffee to get this week started, I’m still a tad frustrated about how Saturday went down for the club. Things must improve quickly, or this season could get away from Nico Estevez and company quickly.

Let’s dive into the last few days and discuss some of the bigger topics around Major League Soccer.

📋 From Around MLS

This weekend had a ton of ‘walk-off’ winners from Minnesota, Portland, and a late ‘walk-off’ draw from St. Louis. Elsewhere, Atlanta downed New England thanks to a hat trick from Giorgos Giakoumakis, and Toronto continues to surprise folks. If you want a full, massive breakdown of the entire weekend from across the league, I’ll hand you over to Matt Doyle’s weekly post.

New York City FC revealed some new renderings for their stadium, or their “Naming Rights Sponsor Stadium,” as I will continue to call it from now on. The Cube entrance is certainly unique and something more MLS stadiums need to have in the future.

Some more Designated Players are set to come into the league as Portland is getting close to signing Club America’s Jonathan Rodriguez, and Charlotte is close to signing winger Liel Abada from Celtic.

New England fans are struggling to get behind their club this season after a rough start, including yesterday’s blowout loss at Atlanta.

🔢 MLS Scoreboard

Yeah, Montreal may actually be legit.

