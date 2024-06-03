Photo via LAFC

We all knew what to expect from FC Dallas in their two-game road trip to Los Angeles this week, even as far back as when the schedule was released. A back-to-back trip against teams we’ve historically done poorly against in their venue seemed like a tall assignment on paper back then, and it turned out to be the case.

Two games, one goal between them and zero points.

Oh, and in those two games, FC Dallas was outshot 42-17 (19-8 on goal). Even if FC Dallas could get a point or two from this trip, it would have been by chance or luck.

We’ll dive into the two games from last week later today, but let’s get a recap of what happened around MLS in the last week. It was a busy week for almost everyone.

After a busy midweek schedule, MLS had another busy weekend of games. RSL dominated Austin thanks to a goal from beyond midfield by Chicho Arango. Lionel Messi landed another MLS record in a wild draw with St. Louis. Portland and Houston finished level as well. New England finally picked up a win against Nashville. And NYCFC dominated San Jose with four goals in 15 minutes.

While the rest of the league was in action, the Columbus Crew looked to make history in the Concacaf Champions Cup final. Unfortunately, they came up short in Mexico. Pachuca dominated the Crew to capture another trophy.

The Marco Reus sweepstakes is seeing more MLS teams involved now with the Galaxy in ‘advanced talks’ after securing the Discovery Rights from Charlotte.

