Photo via FC Dallas

In some ways, we shouldn’t be shocked by anything FC Dallas does this season. Going up two goals on the road, only to lose the match in the final 20-plus minutes, seems on par for this team right now.

But man, it is never easy to stomach any loss like we saw on Saturday night in Seattle. FC Dallas was a mere 20 minutes away from a historic second win all-time at Lumen Field but, instead, failed to come home with anything positive.

We will discuss Saturday’s loss in Seattle later today, but first, let’s recap some of the top news from around the club and MLS this past week.

Get more from Big D Soccer in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

🔥 More items from the blog

Other FCD-related recaps/updates from the week

Here are some other posts from the last few days that are worth a read:

📋 From Around MLS

Keeping up with every game across MLS is a core skill these days, especially when we have Saturday, Wednesday, and Saturday on the schedule. We’ll focus on this past Saturday’s games as Kei Kamara moved into second place in the league’s all-time scorers list. Aiden Morris wrapped up his time with the Crew with a dominant win over SKC. New England seems to have found its path under Caleb Porter. Austin added to Minnesota’s current slump with a close win. St. Louis got a positive result to end their losing streak, but they still couldn’t finish off Atlanta. And out west, the Galaxy finally ended RSL’s long unbeaten streak.

While Atlanta appears to be in a rebuild mode, they may finally have the offer they’ve been waiting for with Thiago Almada.

On the other side of the globe, Chicago’s Xherdan Shaqiri became the first MLS player to score at a European Championship with his goal for Switzerland against Scotland.

🔢 MLS Scoreboard

There were some wild, wild results this weekend.