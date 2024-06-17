Photo via Mike Brooks

Winning is certainly a lot more fun than not winning. It is safe to say that we haven’t had this feeling a lot in 2024, as FC Dallas only picked up their fourth regular season win over the weekend when they downed St. Louis CITY SC.

The winning sparks a new era under interim manager Peter Luccin. The Frenchman picked up his first win as manager, but if you heard him after the match, he wasn’t too thrilled with how some things went on the night. However, when I asked if the club had brought the passion and energy he was looking for all week, his answer was a pretty emphatic “yes, 9 out of 10.”

Still, the winning feeling will have to be short-lived. FC Dallas is back in action on Wednesday night against Minnesota before heading to Seattle this weekend. The best we can hope for right now is a renewed sense of believing in this team again this season. Saturday’s win showed some moments that can be improved upon and some that can be built on, too.

We’ll dive into the game a bit later today in our game breakdown before we quickly move on to Wednesday’s game. Yeah, it's a busy week ahead indeed.

🔥 More items from the blog

Other FCD-related recaps/updates from the week

📋 From Around MLS

It was another full weekend in MLS. FC Cincinnati came from behind to win big in San Jose thanks to a hat-trick from Yuya Kubo. LAFC continues to pile up wins. Miami won a wild one in Philadelphia after going down two men. Chicago had one of the bigger wins of its season, downing TFC 4-1 in Toronto. Colorado picked up a nice win over Austin, adding to the Verde’s weird season. Seattle dominated Minnesota after they went down a man. New England has seemed to finally turn a page on the slow start to 2024 with another win. And LA downed SKC, adding to their rough season.

MLS reached their midway point for most teams recently, and with that came a slew of different lists, grades and what teams should do next type of posts.

Atlanta is now in the interim coach situation and over the weekend they also transferred striker Giorgos Giakoumakis to Liga MX side Cruz Azul. At least they got a hefty sum for their work.

San Diego recently signed Chucky Lozano as their first DP, the one they wanted the most.

Nashville appears to be close to having a new head coach in USMNT assistant head coach BJ Callaghan.

🔢 MLS Scoreboard

I won’t lie; I was a tad jealous that Columbus and NYCFC got a Friday night game. We need more of those in the summer months across MLS.