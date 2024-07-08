Photo via FC Dallas

The chess match between FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City saw SKC pick up the first win on Sunday night.

As we’ve seen so many times this season on the road for FC Dallas, the final product wasn’t there when it needed to be. This time, they had the chance but couldn’t put them all away. Still, I liked the rotated roster last night from Peter Luccin. He knew the assignment for these two games in Kansas City. Get some of the key players rested up enough for Wednesday by only playing them 20-30 minutes. When they came on, the team looked like they had a new life.

Now we move on to Wednesday’s quarterfinal in the US Open Cup. It will be big. Some might call it huge. I would label it as a season-defining type of game for this club. A win there, and they advance to the semifinals, which they would then host.

We’ll try to break down the SKC loss from last night either later today or early tomorrow, but let’s dive into this week’s news.

📋 From Around MLS

Between the midweek matches (and July 4th games) and the weekend slate, we had another full week across Major League Soccer. The big story on July 4th (outside of FCD’s win over Portland, of course) was LAFC’s win over the LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl in front of 70,000+ fans. I have to say, I do love what is now becoming an annual meeting between the two LA clubs at the Rose Bowl on July 4th. That needs to continue.

As for the weekend side of things as we have a new leader in the Supporters’ Shield race, as FC Cincinnati dominated Inter Miami at home to win 6-1. Orlando had Kaka in the house, and he proved to be the good luck charm in their 5-0 win over DC. The large scorelines didn’t stop there as RSL won at home 5-2 over Atlanta, thanks to Diego Luna’s one goal and three assists. Columbus continued their dominant form with a 4-0 win over Toronto FC. Austin scored a much-needed win over NYCFC, thanks to Gyasi Zardes’ brace. Seattle seems to have found their groove, with their fourth-straight home win this weekend.

On Sunday evening, Colorado spanked St. Louis 4-1, as did Portland over Nashville.

Atlanta United finally sold Thiago Almada for a new MLS-record fee of up to $30 million. Almada will spend a few months with Botofoga in Brazil before heading to Lyon next winter.

Speaking of transfers, folks in Seattle suggest that the Sounders cannot afford to sit out the summer window this year. I’d argue FC Dallas is in a similar boat (maybe more on that in the coming weeks).

