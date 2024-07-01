Photo via FC Dallas

It is funny how a loss, an expected loss for the most part, wasn’t the worst thing in the world. I think I’d be lying if I thought FC Dallas would defeat FC Cincinnati on Saturday evening. So, my expectations were low and were weirdly met in the loss.

Interim manager Peter Luccin rotated his lineup due to injuries and found a way to get some North Texas SC players minutes in an MLS game at home. Those players also managed to provide a bit of a spark to the team as they tried to get the best of possibly one of the toughest teams in MLS.

I’ll be breaking Saturday’s game down later today as we move further into this seven games in 22 days stretch that the club is on.

I do have one question for you all before we dive into things here. How do you all feel about the annual July 4th game for FC Dallas? Is it something you look forward to each year? Or is it something you’d be okay with not being an annual thing that the team hosts? I only ask because I’m feeling indifferent toward it this year (probably due to the high temperatures and heat index hitting North Texas).

Get more from Big D Soccer in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

🔥 More items from the blog

Other FCD-related recaps/updates from the week

Here are some other posts from the last few days that are worth a read:

FC Cincinnati bounce back in Lone Star state in 1-0 victory over FC Dallas (FCCincinnati.com)

Orellano's goal leads Cincinnati to 1-0 victory over Dallas in MLS (NBC DFW)

FC Dallas loses narrowly to Eastern Conference power Cincinnati (Dallas Morning News)

FC Dallas bested by FC Cincinnati 1-0 (D210 Sports)

FC Cincinnati shuts out FC Dallas 1-0 (ESPNFC) Get 30 day free trial

📋 From Around MLS

This past weekend had another full slate of games, starting with NYCFC downing Orlando City on a Friday night match. Atlanta downed Toronto on a goal that will likely be talked about for a while this season. Columbus went into New England and spanked the Revs. The Dynamo picked up a shutout win over Charlotte, while Austin came up short in KC. LAFC continued their incredible hot streak with a win over Colorado. Seattle scored a win over Chicago to secure their first back-to-back wins of the year. St. Louis went to Vancouver and came up short in a wild one. And Miami continues to roll without their main stars.

The transfer season is about to heat up, and Atlanta’s (firesale) summer could begin with Caleb Wiley joining the Chelsea Loan Army. RSL is getting set to sale Mexican youth international winger Fidel Barajas. Philadelphia has announced the transfer of Julian Carranza to Dutch side Feyenoord. Minnesota has transfered Kevin Arrianga to a Serbian club.

Early last week, San Jose let former FCD boss Luchi Gonzalez go.

🔢 MLS Scoreboard

Man, there were some wild games this weekend.