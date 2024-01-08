Photo via FC Dallas

So FC Dallas landed a big preseason friendly. On Friday, the club announced the money-grab match with Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl, marking the return to the club’s original stadium for the first time since 2009.

January friendlies for the preseason are all about one thing in my mind: getting minutes for as many players on the roster as possible.

But FC Dallas landed a preseason friendly against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. That is the headline that everyone will focus on.

The friendly will likely be the first thing on the schedule for FC Dallas this year. The rest of the preseason schedule hasn’t been announced, but I would assume that following this game, they’ll leave the country for a week or so. Miami will certainly be doing that as they’ll travel across the globe for their preseason campaign (they go to Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and Japan following the night in Dallas).

Still, the idea of a preseason match at the Cotton Bowl does feel like a dream come true for fans out there who have long wanted FC Dallas to play more games in Dallas instead of Frisco. Money grab or not, I do think this is something FC Dallas needs to explore more for the preseason.

Sure, getting those bugs and kinks out of the way at Toyota Stadium is nice, but the idea of an annual preseason match at the Cotton Bowl sounds really intriguing to me.

Will this become an annual thing for FC Dallas? One can certainly hope. I just hope the kickoff time in future games can be something a little better than 5 p.m. on a Monday night.

📋 From Around MLS

While preseason camps are getting ready to start up across MLS, things could be a bit different when the season starts if the main refs strike. Given everything that went on for the center officials last year, it makes sense that they’d want to ratify some changes for their future.

The league’s coaching changes continue to go on in the offseason. Montreal has snagged one of the top assistants. DC has found their next manager to replace Wayne Rooney (who also just got booted over in England).

Colorado has made some splashes on the transfer move front in the last week. First, keeper Zach Steffan, then attacking midfielder Djordje Mihailovic. Maybe the Rapids finally realize they have an owner who can/wants to spend money. Though, that is probably not the answer.

Cincinnati has also been making a ton of moves. They snagged the top free agent, Miles Robinson. Brandon Vasquez could be making a big transfer to Mexico.

Atlanta has also made a pair of moves, first signing defender Derrick Willams and then snagging veteran free agent Dax McCarty.

Up north in Seattle, the Sounders have added defender Nathan. But the real news for those fans will be what the transfer of Pedro de la Vega means to the team.

