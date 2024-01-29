Photo via FC Dallas

It has been a very active couple of days around here (setting aside the whole Jesus Ferreira to Russia thing for a moment). FC Dallas played in a preseason friendly and looked rather good. Their rumored signing of a new Designated Player appears to be getting over the finish line. And now the team is in Spain for the next part of the preseason.

Yeah, just a fun ride that could have been even crazier had they been part of the kit leaks that were part of the storyline this weekend across Major League Soccer.

For those who didn’t see it or live slightly under a rock like I do these days away from Twitter. Soccer game EA FC ‘seemingly inadvertently’ leaked the new on-field looks that several MLS teams will be wearing this season. Yeah, I am intentional with those quotes there as FC Dallas was not part of that leak.

Here are those leaks for those curious:

Some clubs have come out and said they are true. Others have kept quiet. But yeah, no FC Dallas in this mix.

Honestly, that may be a good thing. We have to remember these kits were designed, finalized, and approved up to two years ago. I haven’t seen the official one for FC Dallas but I have been told we may be in for a bit of a disappointment. It will be red. It will have some white on it. And more than likely, if paired with white shorts it may look half decent. Outside of that, it won’t be one of the best kits released next month.

Honestly, I’m glad FCD wasn’t in the weekend leak though I still do not understand how MLS and Adidas continue to miss the mark on when they release these kits each year. Waiting until February is downright silly to me.

If I had to take a stab at which kits I am excited by in the leak. Seattle, Philadelphia, and even San Jose are appealing to me for different reasons. I don’t mind Montreal or SKC either. I want to see Vancouver and Charlotte in person before having any sort of judgment on them. The rest are the typical ‘meh’. Austin’s looks similar to a t-shirt I wore in high school.

Okay, let’s get into this week. FC Dallas is in Spain with up to four friendlies on the books. I’m told we should get some word on who they’ll play soon enough, with hopefully a video stream or two along the way.

FC Dallas wasn’t the only MLS side in action over the weekend. There were loads of games actually, from New York getting a wild goal from their new DP, Austin downing last year’s Shield winners, to Sporting and Charlotte having a wild six goal game.

Seattle landed the plane (finally) on their latest DP signing as they announced newcomer Pedro de la Vega last week. Apparently, fans there are going to really love this guy.

LAFC continues their non-stop roster building as they potentially may have Carlos Vela back for another year. It is indeed very tough to be as good as they’ve been for this long in MLS these days. You do have to tip your hat to how they have been able to construct that roster over the years.

