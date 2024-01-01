Photo via Mike Brooks

And we’re back. Well, at least the weekly newsletter is back. I know things have been a tad slower around these parts in recent weeks due to my holiday travels and for the lack of news surrounding our team, FC Dallas. But it is a new week and a new year as we turned the calendar over to 2024.

In a few short weeks, we’ll see all the Major League Soccer clubs return to the practice fields as they get ready for the new season. FC Dallas hasn’t announced their preseason plans as of this writing, but they are expected to spend part of their preseason outside of the US again, like we saw them do in 2023 when they went to Spain.

At some point this week, I plan to dive into the club’s roster a bit to see where they are going into preseason, what is missing, and where they could be going with things.

Let’s just say they have some work to do right now to get everything in order for the new season when the only moves they’ve made so far this winter have mostly been in the Homegrown/promote from NTSC/SuperDraft pick variety. There are no new Designated Players to discuss or any TAM-level type signings. However, maybe that could be changing soon.

After a couple of weeks away from writing on here daily like I intend to do, I am ready to get back into the swing of things. Let’s hope that 2024 is the start of something special for FC Dallas, too.

📋 From Around MLS

It's another MLS offseason with some big names joining the league. Luis Suarez officially joined Miami. And just before the New Year, LAFC signed Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris. In the less notable names department, Columbus snagged Pachuca midfielder Marino Hinestroza.

On the other end, Sporting KC opened up a DP slot as Gadi Kinda left the club for Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Haifa FC.

On the trade front, Miami is getting ready to trade defender Kamal Miller to Portland, which will be a pretty solid get for the Timbers. Nashville picked up Tyler Boyd from LA in exchange for some allocation money and international spots that they love to deal out.

And in just players moving around within the MLS front, Vancouver picked up former RSL star Damir Kreilach and Orlando is set to sign former Seattle star Nico Loderio.

Have you ever wondered what it was like to be a referee in MLS, let alone one who gets to officiate the big game at the MLS Cup? Well, this may have been one of the more fascinating reads of the offseason yet.

